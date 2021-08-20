Judge rules against South Dakota in abortion lawsuit, Noem looks to appeal decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — A federal judge has ruled against South Dakota’s attempt to lift a decade-old injunction that nullified part of a state law requiring women to consult with a crisis pregnancy center before having an abortion.

South Dakota last year asked the court to allow a 2011 law that required women seeking an abortion to consult with a pregnancy center.

However, Judge Karen Schreier ruled that the legal situation has not changed since the original injuction stopped the consultation requirement and that allowing the law to go forward would infringe on women’s right to free speech and access to abortion.

In a release, South Dakota Governor Noem said the state will appeal the ruling made by the court.

“All life is precious. Mothers should have the opportunity to hear all relevant information before they are faced with the ‘choice’ of whether to end their unborn child’s life,” said Noem. “I look forward to the day when all life, born and unborn, is protected by law. Given that the US Supreme Court will soon decide on the constitutionality of prohibiting abortion before ‘viability,’ we are asking the 8th Circuit to recognize that the people’s legislators should have the ability to pass pro-life laws.”

The release also stated the State of South Dakota will appeal to ensure women considering an abortion have all of the facts regarding their unborn child and the potential risks of an abortion procedure.