SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Talks about who will be the next speaker of the house are ramping up.

For the first time in U.S. history, the House of Representatives voted to remove speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Today President Joe Biden made his first comment on Kevin McCarthy being ousted as speaker of the House.

“We have a lot of work to do and the American people expect us to get it done,” President Joe Biden said.

Eight Republicans voted with House Democrats to remove McCarthy. The California Republican calls it a personal attack.

“It had nothing to do about spending. It had nothing to do about everything he accused. Somebody of he was doing. It all was about getting attention from you,” said McCarthy.

South Dakota’s lone representative Dusty Johnson wasn’t expecting it to happen.

“Removing the Speaker of the House has never been done before in American history. And really, it’s too bad. We were making a tremendous amount of progress in the house,” said Johnson. “We passed the bills up at secure the border that unlock American energy to cut $2 trillion spending over the next few years, that reform welfare and all of that is going to be halted for a few weeks where Republicans get our act together.”

Congress plans to vote for the new speaker next Wednesday.

Although he’s not personally interested in the position, Johnson says the new speaker of the house needs to take charge.

“I want to make sure that whoever we put in as speaker is positioned for success. Our country needs the Republican House to be successful. And if we don’t fix our underlying problems, it’s just going to be the same stupid clown car with a different driver. We can’t afford that right now,”

The new speaker of the house will have little time to find a solution for a looming government shutdown after a stop-gap measure to keep the federal government passed last week.