SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will share with lawmakers how she feels the state’s dollars should be allocated when she gives her budget address on Tuesday afternoon.

“I would look for her to talk mostly, firstly about the inflationary effect of the economy as it is, and how that impacts all of our ongoing projects and the cost of operating a government like ours and the investments that we make, how that inflation has changed some of those numbers,” Republican Rep. Greg Jamison of Sioux Falls said.

“We’ll of course hear a discussion on the big three: the education and health care and government employees,” Democratic Sen. Liz Larson of Sioux Falls said. “We’ll hear about that. And we will of course, I think, hear about the sort of tighter budget that’s expected in the future given the sales tax cut and the decreased revenues that are expected because of that.”

KELOLAND News asked both lawmakers what they’re hoping to hear from the governor. Larson brings up supplemental nutrition for lower-income residents.

“We’ve had a lot of really critical issues around school children, feeding school children, child care,” Larson said. “I hope to see her embrace the summer EBT program. I know that that kind of went by the wayside, but it’s not too late for the future.”

Jamison has his focus on a particular field of health care.

“Mental health care in the region and continuing that funding and making sure that we have enough out there,” Jamison said. “That’s an important part I see in Sioux Falls and the state and so I’m hoping that she includes that in her budget.”

Lawmakers, along with everyone else in the state, will learn much more about the governor’s financial priorities on Tuesday at 1 p.m.