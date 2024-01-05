SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the FCS Championship game kick-off nearing, South Dakota State University fans are starting to head down south to cheer on the Jackrabbits.

The three KELOLAND Media Group FANFare buses left Sioux Falls Friday morning with Jacks fans aboard.

The bus will arrive in Texas later Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the SDSU football team is already in Frisco. Friday morning, they took team photos at the stadium and checked out the field.