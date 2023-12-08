PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There is another marijuana-related initiated measure petition for the 2024 ballot.

Attorney General Marty Jackley released his final ballot explanation for an initiated measure to legalize recreational marijuana and create dual-use licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries.

Jackley takes no position on any proposal for purposes of the ballot explanation. The proposed initiated measure would allow individuals 21 years old or older to “possess, grow, sell, ingest, and distribute marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia.”

The measure also authorizes the South Dakota Department of Health to issue dual-use licenses to medical marijuana dispensaries. A dual-use license allows dispensaries to sell marijuana to persons 21 years or older.

To read the entirety of the ballot explanation, click here.

For more information regarding ballot measures, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website.