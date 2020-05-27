Jack Link’s Snacks worker dies of COVID-19 in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An employee at a Jack Link’s Protein Snacks plant in South Dakota died after contracting COVID-19.

That death does not appear to be reflected in Wednesday’s update.

Health officials wait until a death certificate has been issued to announce a death, resulting in a delay.

58 employees at the Alpena meat processing plant have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jack Link’s did not give further details on the employee who died but says it is checking employees for symptoms of the coronavirus before they enter the facility and requiring them to wear protective equipment.