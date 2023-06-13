SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state is taking another look at long-term care in South Dakota with the formation of workgroup.

The state has been studying long-term care issues since at least 2007 when Abt Associates completed an Evaluation of Long Term Care Options For South Dakota. The 2023 version will “examine current and 10-year projected state of South Dakota’s long-term care population, including total population, Medicaid-eligible population, geography, and services provided as well as study care delivery models.”

One of the concerns identified in the 2007 study was that the growth in the workforce was not keeping pace with the anticipated demand.

“A workforce shortage is evident today,” the 2007 study said. “In site visits and

interviews, providers said that staffing shortages were a top operating concern.”

The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO) and its member facilities identified in 2022 the workforce shortage as one of the top challenges for long-term and health care facilities. The rate of Medicaid reimbursement is closely tied to the workforce since Medicaid is a significant payer of the costs for an individual in long-term care. Medicaid reimbursement rates have lagged behind rates in other states and lagged behind the real costs to provide long-term care services.

Back in 2008, the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) made several recommendations to improve Medicaid and workforce situations.

It took until this past legislative session for lawmakers to address some recommended changes in the state Medicaid reimbursement structure.

“South Dakota needs to maintain a sustainable financial infrastructure for the current and

future system of care. The state is pursuing this recommendation through achieving

reimbursement rates of 100% methodology starting in FY2024,” a committee report said. The rates will be reviewed in the future, based on SDCL Chapters 28-22.

But, workforce and Medicaid challenges drove the industry to a crisis, on the brink of a catastrophe, before the Legislature acted, according to the SDAHO and others in the industry.

South Dakota has 40 beds per 1,000 state residents in 2022 compared to 60 beds per 1,000 state residents in 2011, according to a state report used by the long-term committee. There are fewer nursing homes and fewer beds.

In 2021, the state had roughly $51 per bed per day in Medicaid reimbursement, according to the SDAHO. In 2020, the DSS said at least 54% of all nursing home residents used Medicaid.

The report being used by the committee said that nursing homes with 30-50 licensed beds tend to have 30% to 70% of the beds as Medicaid.

The loss of nursing homes and beds is also driven by the shift to assisted living facilities and in-home care.

But, as at least seven nursing homes closed in 2022, industry officials also pointed out that for some, reimbursement rates help lead to the closures.

COVID-19 only further stressed nursing homes as costs increased and finding enough staff was also more difficult. But the reports from 2007 and 2008 and even as recent as 2016 pointed out the problems that existed before COVID-19.

Lawmakers also knew of workforce challenges in 2016.

In 2016, a bill to address recruitment and retention of healthcare workers failed in the House Committee on Appropriations. The bill would have created a program for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The program would have provided an incentive payment of $10,000 to licensed and registered nurses, $5,000 to nurse aides and $2,500 dollars to medication aides.

As workforce challenges continued, long-term and assisted living facilities began using more contracted labor. Generally, contracted nurses and certified nursing assistants make more than those employed directly by the facility.

A report used by this year’s legislative committee on long-term care said that as of the 33 that reported data, as of April, 21 nursing homes use one to five contracted healthcare workers in full-time positions. Six assisted living centers use one to five contracted FTEs. Thirty-three of 97 nursing homes and 32 of 156 assisted living facilities reported the data on contracted labor.

Nineteen of 23 reporting nursing homes had staff vacancy rates of 10% or greater as of April. Ten of the 27 reporting assisted living facilities had staff vacancy rates of 10% or greater.

The yearly average growth in the number of registered nurses since 2017 has been about 2.2%. In 2023, there are slightly fewer RNs than in 2022, according to the committee report. Most of those RNs work in hospital settings. There has been an average 1% growth each year in the number of licensed practical nurses (LPNs) since 2017. There are slightly fewer LPNs working as of 2023 than in 2022.