‘It’s actually quite ridiculous’: Siouxlander reacts to S.D. transgender sports bill

S.D. (KCAU) – Earlier this week, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem indicated she plans to sign a bill now on her desk banning transgender girls from female sports competitions.

House Bill 1217 states that females must play on the team or participate in a sport that matches their biological sex.

“It’s a bill designed to promote fairness for girl’s and women’s sports,” South Dakota State Sen. Jim Bolin said.

Sen. Bolin said he didn’t sponsor House Bill 1217, but it has his full support.

“There’s a host of differences in regards to strengths and muscle mass. There clearly are differences between the sexes and especially in athletics. We need to protect the integrity of girls’ athletics, so that’s why I voted for it,” said Bolin.

The bill bans transgender girls from participating in female high school sports teams and it’s on its way to the governor’s office.

Gov. Noem tweeted on March 8 that that she was “excited to sign this bill very soon.”

In South Dakota, we're celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by defending women's sports! I'm excited to sign this bill very soon. https://t.co/OU15HOwp2r — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 8, 2021



“This is a very transphobic bill to be quite honest,” said Joe McCulley, the Executive Director of SUX Pride.

He said those who identify as transgender just want to be treated like any other athlete.

“I think it’s actually quite ridiculous in a sense that it is targeting only transgender women, that they are afraid it’s going to ruin girls’ sports. It’s not that they’re trying to become this super athlete, it’s actually them trying to be the best person they can be and find social acceptance and live their best life, which is what most of us want nowadays,” McCulley said.

According to the South Dakota High School Athletics Association (SDHSAA), no transgender girls currently participate in any sanctioned female high school sports in the state.