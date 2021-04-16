‘It breaks my heart’: Native Americans take issue with Noem immigration tweet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A tweet by Governor Kristi Noem is getting quite the response. It has to do with president Biden’s immigration policies and children applying for asylum in the U.S.

The Governor’s tone on immigration isn’t sitting well with many people, especially Native Americans.

The tweet sent out by the Governor on Twitter at 9:06 a.m. on April 14th reads “South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate.” It ends with the same message Noem posted in this video on her campaign Twitter page. “My message to illegal immigrants, call me when you’re an American.”

Many of her Twitter followers are voicing support, as of this afternoon the Governor’s tweet had more than 28,000 likes.

But the majority of the almost 12,000 quote-retweets are critical of Noem.

National sports radio show host Joy Taylor who wrote: “Was this tweeted on stolen Native land or nah?”

Ruth Hopkins responded with a map showing the Great Sioux Nation and the question “now who’s the illegal immigrant?”

But it is Remi Bald Eagle’s response that has gone viral with almost 100,000 likes.

He said, “I’m going to re-tweet this only to say, you do not know how much this comment breaks my heart. You are on our land. It seems like our problem is love and your problem is hate.”

Bald Eagle is a combat veteran who ran for office as the Democratic candidate for the South Dakota PUC.

“South Dakota has an opportunity to pitch in and help this country solve a serious problem and when we refuse to do that it breaks my heart that other people are taking away the opportunity for us to be able to help others,” said Bald Eagle.

Bald Eagle also says he is humbled and grateful to the thousands who responded to his message. We reached out to the Governor’s office for a comment on the reaction to her tweet, we have not gotten a response yet.