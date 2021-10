SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say they’re are looking for a woman who attacked a man because she didn’t want to give him his iPod back.

It happened early Sunday morning at an apartment in the central part of Sioux Falls.

“She ended up threatening him with a knife, and there was kind of a little bit of a struggle. He thought he was hit in the back and ended up realizing he had been stabbed,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.