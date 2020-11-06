Iowa woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by 2-year-old

South Dakota News

by: , Telegraph Herald

Posted: / Updated:

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Police say a woman in eastern Iowa is hospitalized after she was shot by her 2-year-old child.

The Telegraph Herald of Dubuque reports the shooting happened Wednesday night in Dyersville.

Police revealed the shooting Friday morning in a news release, but gave few details.

Police said investigators determined that the 21-year-old woman was shot by the toddler after the child found a handgun “that was left unsecured.”

The woman was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque, then airlifted to an Iowa City hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the woman’s name and said authorities are considering whether to file charges in the case.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss