Iowa woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by 2-year-old

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Police say a woman in eastern Iowa is hospitalized after she was shot by her 2-year-old child.
The Telegraph Herald of Dubuque reports the shooting happened Wednesday night in Dyersville.
Police revealed the shooting Friday morning in a news release, but gave few details.
Police said investigators determined that the 21-year-old woman was shot by the toddler after the child found a handgun “that was left unsecured.”
The woman was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque, then airlifted to an Iowa City hospital for treatment.
Police have not released the woman’s name and said authorities are considering whether to file charges in the case.
Latest Stories
- Rock Valley lineman shocked in Oklahoma City while restoring power still in critical condition but improving, family says
- New mixed-use facility breaks ground in Sioux City
- Well excavated in search for remains of missing woman
- 16-year-old arrested after robbing Sarg’s Mini Mart at knifepoint
- Digital Exclusive: National Saxophone Day