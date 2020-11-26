SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Attorney General’s office has confirmed a Sioux Falls police report that a man who engaged in a shootout with officers in October killed himself.
Police responded to a 911 call for someone refusing to leave an apartment complex when they encountered a 29-year-old man.
The man drew a pistol and fired at an officer, hitting him in the foot and shoulder. A second officer returned fire.
Police said they later entered the building and found that the man had committed suicide.
David Natvig, the director of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation, said an autopsy backed up the report from the Sioux Falls police officers.
Latest Stories
- Investigators say man killed himself after police shootout in Sioux Falls
- 2 more Nebraska cities require masks amid COVID-19 surge
- Community support helps Food Bank of Siouxland keep up with demand
- MercyOne offering new COVID-19 treatment for high-risk patients
- Why do we eat this? Origin stories behind 3 notorious Thanksgiving sides