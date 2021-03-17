Interim cabinet secretaries appointed permanently by Gov. Noem

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem says that two interim cabinet secretaries will be given the jobs permanently.

Secretary Joel Jundt of the Department of Transportation and Secretary Kevin Robling with Game, Fish, and Parks will both continue to serve in their roles as secretaries to their departments.

Gov. Noem said Robling has a great understanding of the state’s natural resource and conservation priorities.

In regards to Jundt’s appointment, Noem said he has dedicated his life to promoting transportation access in South Dakota and has proven himself as a leader in the industry.