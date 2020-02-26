Industrial hemp bill ready for Senate vote in South Dakota

FILE – This July 2016 photo provided by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture shows industrial hemp growing in a field in North Dakota’s Benson County. (North Dakota Department of Agriculture via AP,File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Senate committee unanimously approved a proposal to legalize industrial hemp.

It will now be considered by the full Senate before it can head to Gov. Kristi Noem’s desk to either be vetoed or signed into law.

The Republican governor vetoed a similar proposal last year. But she changed her position this year and told lawmakers she would not veto it again if they came up with provisions for its enforcement, regulation, transportation permitting, and funding.

Lawmakers are still working out the funding. The governor’s office wants them to find $3.5 million in the state budget for the hemp program.

