TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Kids and moms will soon have a new attraction to try this fall.

Beth Hintz has purchased a former daycare center with plans to renovate the space into Tea Play Place. Tea Play Place will be an indoor playground for kids of all ages including children under 12 months old. For parents, there’ll be a coffee bar and partnership with Central Dakota Perk for specialty coffee drinks.

“We’re originally from Wisconsin, where they have a lot of indoor play places for kids,” Hintz told KELOLAND News. “When we moved here in December, we kind of saw the need for it. There’s obviously a few in the area, but not as many as we were used to and not as large as we were used to.”

Tea Play Place will occupy the space formerly used by Early Explorers in the Park Place Plaza on Main Avenue in Tea. The drop-in price for one child will be $12, but there’s a punch pass and membership options. Children 12 months and under get in free.

“It’s unique because it has a separate baby area, which is helpful for parents who have different age groups of children,” Hintz said. We’ll have a lactation consultant on staff two days a week, music classes and storytime and everything like that. It’s kind of a one stop shop kind of thing.”

The outside of Tea Play Place in the Park Place Plaza on Main Avenue in Tea.

The inside of Tea Play Place in the Park Place Plaza on Main Avenue in Tea.

Hintz said she hopes to incorporate plenty of workshops and various activities for kids and adults. Having seen how popular similar businesses in Wisconsin became, she’s hoping the idea will also be a hit in South Dakota.

“I know, a lot of parents are always looking for things to do with their kids, especially in winter,” Hintz said. “It’s always nice to be able to have different activities for kids and parents to be able to sit back, watch their kids and drink a cup of coffee. And not have to worry about them getting into things that they are not supposed to.”

Hintz said the building will be undergoing some renovations to open up more space but the plan is open late September or early October.