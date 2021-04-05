Indications S.D. tourist season shaping up to be a strong one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota tourism officials there are indications the summer tourist season is shaping up to be a strong one following a year of limited travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen says traffic on the state’s tourism website is tracking 55% ahead of last year.

In addition, state officials say the Department of Tourism’s vacation guide has been downloaded at record numbers and electronic newsletter subscriptions are up 29%.

Tourism is one of South Dakota’s top industries and generated about $3 billion in spending last year, down from a record $4 billion in 2019.