In-home health care could be an option during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For some, leaving home for a medical appointment during the coronavirus pandemic can be risky. But there is a service where you can receive care from the comfort of your own home.

When you get sick, usually you make an appointment with your doctor. But if you can’t leave home, Recover Health brings the care to you.

“We have physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and then registered nurses, and home health aides who go out to the homes to help provide care for the patients in their homes,” Angie Brown said.

And during the coronavirus pandemic, Recover Health clinical director Angie Brown says allowing a patient to stay in their home is more important than ever.

“They feel much safer having us come in for the most part. Some of them are a little hesitant to have us come in because of the virus as well. But it is much less risk for them for us to go in to see them in their home versus for them going out where they are going to be further exposed,” Brown said.

While he understands the initial fear of bringing someone into your home during the pandemic, Matt O’Brien says precautions are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety– including wearing PPE and screening patients.

“The highest risk is the transmission between homes so we don’t want any of our staff bringing it in that would’ve acquired it from one of our patients,” O’Brien said.

Before the pandemic, he says only those who were deemed homebound were eligible for home care, but that has since changed.

“They’re waiving that because essentially everyone is homebound now. So anyone over 65 is now eligible for home care which is a huge deal and I think there’s maybe a lack of awareness about that,” O’Brien said.

What’s most important he says, is that patients don’t let fear stop them from receiving care, as it could result in a potentially preventable hospitalization.

“We’ve taken every possible precaution. We need to continue to provide these services to prevent these hospitalizations,” O’Brien said.

