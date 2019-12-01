Idaho family identified as nine killed in Brule County plane crash

BRULE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — There is new information regarding the victims of a deadly plane crash in South Dakota Saturday afternoon.

Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule said that nine people died in the crash around 12:30 p.m. in rural Brule County south of Chamberlain, South Dakota. The plane was headed to Idaho Falls, Idaho after a weekend hunting trip.

Twelve people were on board the Pilatus PC-12 that took off shortly before 12:30 p.m. CT from the Chamberlain Municipal Airport. Among the dead are the pilot and two children. The three survivors were taken to Sioux Falls and are in critical condition.

Social media posts and reports from Idaho identify the victims as Idaho business executives Kirk Hansen, Jim Hansen and several family members.

Maule said emergency responders were “heroic.”

