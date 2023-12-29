SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The unusually warm winter is impacting all of us in some good ways and some bad. Ice fishermen hope to get out on the ice in the coming weeks. However, right now, the state’s multi-million dollar ice fishing industry is pretty much nonexistent.

“We don’t have any ice. It’s just that simple,” said Matt Staab.

Staab, a veteran ice fisherman, says it’s been a long time since they haven’t been able to get out on the lakes in South Dakota.

“It’s probably been 30 or 32 or 33 years ago, there was a year we didn’t get out on the ice until after the first of January,” Staab said.

Normally December, is as he put it, “crazy busy month for Northview Bait and Tackle. However, Staab says he’s had the slowest month in 18 years at his store in northern Sioux Falls.

We caught up with Derek Klawitter with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks at the pond at the outdoor campus.

“Last year at this time, we probably had 8 to 10 inches of ice out here; we were actually out ice fishing out there, so, yeah, so it’s been a crazy year with the lack of ice. Large lakes like Lake Poinsett and Lake Thompson are still wide open. Normally, there are people driving vehicles on them this time of year, said Klawitter.

Klawitter says we need at least four inches of ice to walk on safely. And with all the freezing and thawing, even ice that looks safe probably isn’t.

“There might be four inches of ice in one spot. You venture out a little bit farther, and there might be a half-inch of ice out there. So you need to be extremely careful I can’t stress that enough on a year like this,” said Klawitter.

And for now, Staab has one piece of advice: until the weather turns colder…

“Stay off the ice. As much as I would love to have your money, stay off the ice.”

“There is no fish worth risking your life for to go out there,” said Klawitter. “I’ve got a lot of buddies who are die-hard ice fishermen. They’ve got ice castles that are sitting in their driveways and garages just waiting to get out there, but like I said, it’s not worth risking your life to out in unsafe conditions.”

Klawitter says some lakes can develop one to two inches of ice in a single night. So he still has hope for a successful ice fishing season in the new year.