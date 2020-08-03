Huset’s return brings back Sunday night tradition for race fans

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — After a four-year hiatus, racing finally returned to Huset’s Speedway Sunday night. Fans made their way to the track in Brandon for the grand reopening and shared what Huset’s return means to them.

Seeing racing back at Huset’s was a surreal sight for fan Greg Hodgin.

“I had to come out to make sure it was real you know,” Rapid City Race Fan Greg Hodgin said.

For Troy Schreurs, Huset’s reopening meant much more than simply getting to watch racing.

“I mean it’s a Sunday night tradition. You know it’s what we’ve all done on Sunday nights. It’s how it’s always been, it just felt weird not having it,” Baltic Fan Troy Schreurs said.

He feels Huset’s is in good hands with Todd Quiring’s purchase of the track.

“We were happy to see Tod got it bought and got a deal made. And he’s the right guy to buy it. You know he’s very reputable in the race track business so we’re excited to have him here and see what he can do with it,” Schreurs said.

Hodgin attended races at Huset’s growing up and traveled all the way from Rapid City to attend Sunday tonight’s grand reopening.

“It’s kind of neat to be back at the old times again. Going to the old hangouts, seeing the driver’s you came to love and grew up watching, and going to the track’s you love,” Hodgin said.

After the track’s sale had been rumored for years, Hodgin wasted no time buying a ticket once the reopening was official.

“You hoped it would, you didn’t know if it would, and then it did. And we’re like, tickets went on sale, and about 5 to 10 minutes after tickets went on sale we had ours printed,” Hodgin said.

With plenty of local drivers and some of the biggest names in dirt track racing like Kyle Larson, the day gave fans plenty of drivers to support.

“I’m going to have to go for Tim Kaeding tonight. I hope TK is ready to go, and he just puts on a whale of a show,” Hodgin said.

“I’ve been a fan of Larson since probably 09, 2010, so I’d like to see him. He’s got this hot streak going right now. It’s fun to watch. If you’re going to make me bet on Larson or the field, I think I’d still take Larson,” Schreurs said.