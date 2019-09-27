Hultgren Construction LLC. pleads guilty to federal charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The company facing a criminal charge in the deadly Copper Lounge building collapse has admitted to wrongdoing.

Hultgren Construction LLC. entered a guilty plea to a federal misdemeanor information charge Thursday afternoon.

Hultgren Construction was charged with violating health and safety rules resulting in the death of an employee.

Construction worker Ethan McMahon died while crews were removing a load-bearing wall, which resulted in the collapse.

The charge is a misdemeanor and comes with a maximum penalty of a $500,000 fine and five years probation.

Sentencing is set for mid-December.