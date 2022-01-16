SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A burger and fries is a great way to curb an appetite.

But if you look a little closer, this option might be better for dessert.

“The bun is a vanilla cupcake, the hamburger is our double milk chocolate fudge brownie, the mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise are all our vanilla classic frosting that we color and make it look playful,” executive pastry chef, owner, Prairie Cocoa and Confections, Keyes Clemmer said.

And the French fries are sugar cookies.

“Hand painted to look like they came fresh out of the fryer,” Clemmer said.

Keyes Clemmer is the owner of Prairie Cocoa and Confections and said this is her own way of getting involved in the downtown burger battle.

“We can’t keep up with the orders, it’s been amazing,” Clemmer said.

Over at Intoxibakes, the owners are doing their own take on a cupcake brownie burger.

“Obviously we don’t cook burgers here so we decided to make our own version with some brownies and some cupcakes, we got a little brownie patty and cupcake buns and frosting toppings, people seem to really like them,” co-owner Intoxibakes, Shannon Johnson said.

For each one of these Burger Battle Brownie cupcakes sold, 20% of sales will be donated to B-Squad Dog Rescue.

“Whenever we get to tag along on an event that brings us a lot of new customers and a lot of business we want to give back to the community where we can,” Johnson said.

Making these some of the sweetest ‘burgers’ in downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s something fun, so you can go out to dinner and try burgers and then come here and have a burger for dessert,” Clemmer said.