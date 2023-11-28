Correction: The first quote from Sam Clemens included the phrase “really not unusual” instead of “really not usual.” The story has been corrected to reflect this.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says it’s not unusual for his department to get reports of stolen packages that had been delivered to people’s homes.

“It’s pretty common,” Clemens said. “It’s really not unusual to see five to 10 different reports throughout the week of different packages being stolen. It’s a pretty frequent type of theft that we see.”

Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll says there are resources available to help make sure a package arrives where it should.

“We have a great map-tracking device in the app so if they’re interested in finding out where in the delivery process their package is, they can go online and check that,” Carroll said. “Oftentimes, a delivery window will be available to them.”

What’s more, your porch doesn’t have to be the destination, and other people can help you ensure a successful drop-off.

“They can also provide notes to the driver that’s delivering their packages to say specifically where they would like that package delivered if it’s someplace other than their porch,” Carroll said.

“You can have family or friends pick it up,” Clemens said. “You can have it delivered to another house if you know somebody’s going to be there. You can have it delivered to your work. You can have a signature required. You can pick it up at the delivery facility.”

Carroll says that most Amazon packages successfully get to the customer.