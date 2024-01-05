SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a multi-million dollar question heading into the 2024 legislative session.

How much more money will be needed to complete ongoing projects to construct new men’s and women’s prisons in South Dakota? Last year, state lawmakers passed two bills totaling more than $400 million for a Rapid City-based women’s prison and a new men’s prison now slated for rural Lincoln County.

According to the Bureau of Financial and Management, the most-recent estimate for construction of the men’s prison was more than $706 million. Construction isn’t expected to finish until 2028 and a final price tag won’t be determined until then.

“We know that this is going to be more than $500 million, which is an absolutely staggeringly large number,” Republican Rep. Will Mortenson told KELOLAND News. “How far over that, we don’t know exactly. Rather than taking on debt, we’re going to set it aside now for that figure. As the project gets going and gets built, we’ll get even better numbers on exactly how much it’ll cost.”

Mortenson said people should understand funding a new men’s prison near Sioux Falls is not a fun topic, but pointed out the current poor condition of the State Penitentiary that predates statehood.

“Legislators aren’t happy. The folks who are the neighbors of this project aren’t happy. None of us are happy, but this has got to be done,” Mortenson said. “Protecting the public is a core obligation of state government.”

Democratic Sen. Liz Larson said along with state lawmakers discussing millions of dollars for new prisons, more discussion should focus on policies that would help the Department of Corrections right now.

Larson, who lives in Sioux Falls, said when she last visited the State Penitentiary she was told transitional services were the biggest need for outgoing inmates.

“When people get out of jail, they have nothing to go to. They didn’t get very much in terms of programming within the jail,” Larson said. “We do have a very big recidivism problem across the country but in South Dakota for sure.”

Republican Sen. Casey Crabtree said the legislature is setting aside money for the high cost of a new men’s prison year-after-year to not have the state take on extra debt.

“We’re doing this in a very conservative way. It’s time to take this on,” Crabtree said. “I think one of the things that doesn’t get told enough, when you look at this, is the efficiencies that will gain as we get to those facilities. Extraordinary costs, but we’re going to see efficiencies and safety for the personnel that work in those facilities.”

Mortenson said any delay in planning to construct the new men’s prison would cost the state an additional $50 to $60 million in inflationary construction costs.

“If we bond for it, we’ll wind up paying hundreds of millions of dollars in debt,” Mortenson said. “This year is the right year to put money in if we’ve got the money.”

Democratic Rep. Oren Lesmeister told KELOLAND News he’s been assured by the DOC the new state prisons will include space for inmates to transition back to public life.

“Rehabilitation centers placed in the prisons,” Lesmeister said. “Right now, I don’t think we’re doing a very good job of that at all.”

Lesmeister also said people shouldn’t be quick to criticize building new prison facilities.

“Until you’ve walked into these prisons we have today, the overcrowding, the age of them, they’re virtually falling down,” Lesmeister said. “We have to do this. We either quit incarcerating people or build new prisons. That’s how it is.”

In her budget address, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem announced she supports spending an additional $228 million in one-time spending to prepare for future construction costs. Noem said the women’s prison came up $27 million short and advocated for $21 million in one-time funds to make up the shortfall along with federal dollars for water and remaining land and design dollars. On Thursday, the Senate Committee on Appropriations filed two bills looking to authorize Noem’s proposed spending amounts.

Mortenson said the process to find a location for the new men’s prison was not easy for the DOC. He praised the DOC for finding state-owned land near Sioux Falls to save the state money in land purchase costs.

The more than 300 acres of land in rural Lincoln County was part of the state’s Office of School and Public Lands because the previous owner died without a will and no heir came forward.

Transparency for the site-selection process

A group of landowners and Lincoln County residents upset with the new prison location have filed a lawsuit against the state, looking for a court to rule whether the state has the power to supersede county planning and zoning laws.

Members of the group Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE) are also upset with the lack of transparency from the DOC in the prison site selection process. The DOC did issue a public request for information on land purchase for a new prison site in May 2023. The DOC officially purchased the land from the Office of School and Public Lands in October, a few days after news of the prison site was announced by a media outlet.

When asked if they had any questions for the DOC about the prison selection process, both Crabtee and Mortenson said the decision was always going to upset someone.

“If there was a prison going up within a mile of my house, I know how I’d feel about it. I think everyone in the state does,” Mortenson said. “But the fact of the matter is, we have to have this prison located in South Dakota. These are tough decisions, but they’re in the interest of the state for decades to come.”

Crabtree said the new prison has to be located close to Sioux Falls because it will need a workforce to operate.

“Now, do I wish they’d had a more open process for that? That’s certainly something that I would encourage for the next time DOC goes down this process,” Crabtree said. “To visit with those landowners and go through that process.”