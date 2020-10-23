Housing assistance available to South Dakotans affected by COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakotans who are impacted by COVID-19 and need help paying housing expenses can apply for assistance.

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) was given $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

The money comes from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and can provide South Dakotans with up to $1500 a month.

“South Dakota is in a good spot as we bounce back from COVID-19, but there is still work to be done,” Noem said. “If folks need a lifeline right now, this program can help be that bridge.”

Applicants must demonstrate a financial need and be at risk of losing their housing. Eligible applicants can earn up to 115 percent AMI.

Assistance can be provided for past due rent, mortgage and/or utilities and may be used for future housing payments, for the time period of March 1 through December 30.

Assistance provided is not a loan and does not have to be paid back. Payment is made directly to the landlord, mortgage servicer or utility provider on the applicant’s behalf. Households who may have current protections in place such as an eviction moratorium, should inquire about this financial assistance.

For more information and to apply, visit the SDHDA website.