PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The debate regarding the future of South Dakota’s sales tax rate is moving forward.

Last year, state lawmakers passed a broad sales tax cut to make the state rate 4.2% down from 4.5%. The bill passed with a compromise from lawmakers in the Senate that the rate of 4.2% would expire in June 2027.

During her budget address, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, who advocated for cutting the food sales tax instead of the overall rate, called on lawmakers to make the 4.2% sales tax rate permanent.

On Thursday morning, lawmakers on the House Taxation Committee voted 11-1 to pass House Bill 1001 forward to the House floor. Republican Rep. Roger DeGroot was the lone no vote.

The bill was introduced by Republican Rep. Chris Karr and it has one line to repeal the June 2027 expiration date on last year’s tax cut bill.

“This would conclude some unfinished business from our last session,” Karr said. “The tax went down and people spent more.”

Karr said a $104 million deficit was expected over 12 months from the tax cut but through the first six months, that impact to state revenue hasn’t happened. He said the impact through six months should have been around $52 million and the deficit has only been $40 million.

“It didn’t have the full impact that we would have expected at this point,” Karr said. “South Dakota’s economy is doing well. Even with the tax cut, we’re still collecting.”

Bureau of Finance and Management commissioner Jim Terwilliger testified in favor of HB1001. He said BFM predicts there will be more than $100 million in new ongoing revenue despite passing last year’s tax cut.

Three groups testified against the bill in committee.

The South Dakota Retailers Association testified against HB1001. Nathan Sanderson said the state’s budget has almost doubled in the past 10 years. He said all the federal dollars inserted into the state grew the state budget by a third.

“Half of our budget comes from the feds,” Sanderson said. “That federal money is going to go away and that’s why we’re opposed to House Bill 1001.”

South Dakota Farm Bureau Federation also opposed the bill. Lobbyist Matthew Bogue said delegates supported the June 2027 sunset.

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce also opposed it with lobbyist Mitch Rave urging caution and for lawmakers to wait to see how revenues play out.

Karr responded that changes could be made to the 4.2% rate as needed in future years.

“I’d encourage us not to operate out of fear,” Karr said. “We’re able to overcome that loss in the coffers. We will have grown through this. It’s going to be harder and harder if we keep pushing it off.”

In committee discussion, Republican Rep. Sue Peterson said she believes remote sales tax collection should make up the difference in the tax cut in addition to the state’s growing economy.

Republican Rep. Liz May said lawmakers made a promise to cut the sales tax rate back to 4% after passing an increase to 4.5%.

“When we say we’re going to do something, we need to do it,” May said.

Republican Rep. Carl Perry said lawmakers should take care of the taxpayer.

Republican Rep. Greg Jamison said he agreed the economy is still full of federal money. He said maybe if lawmakers make the sales tax cut permanent, it would hurt or stop the ballot measure to repeal the state’s food sales tax.

Republican Rep. Kirk Chaffee said he believes HB1001 will have a long journey but supported furthering the conversation.