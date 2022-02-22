PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 4.5% sales and use tax would be gradually cut the next two years back to 4% under a proposal moving through the Legislature.

HB 1306 is expected to be on the Wednesday debate calendar for the state House of Representatives.

While other lawmakers were heading home Thursday evening, the House Appropriations Committee endorsed the reduction, 6-1. Prime sponsor is Representative Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, the panel’s chair. Six other co-sponsors serve on the committee.

Karr was excused Thursday, so Representative Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, presented it for the committee hearing. Howard, who’s seeking the Republican nomination for South Dakota’s U.S. House seat, said the legislation calls for the tax to be cut to 4.25% on July 1, 2022, and then to 4% on July 1, 2023.

The Legislature had raised the sales tax to 4.5% in 2016, adding the half-percent at the urging of then-Governor Dennis Daugaard. Nearly all of the additional revenue went to property-tax reduction and teacher-salary increases.

To get the tax increase through the House, however, lawmakers required what’s known as the Partridge amendment. It said the tax would gradually be reduced by one-tenth of 1% for every $20 million of additional sales tax revenue that results from internet sales, essentially rolling it back to 4% over a span of five years.

But there hasn’t been a rollback yet. The amendment was named for then-Representative Jeff Partridge, R-Rapid City, who is now the interim commissioner of finance and management for Governor Kristi Noem.

Because of inflation, Howard said, state government would not be hurt “in any way” from the tax reduction. “Everyone knows we have been doing really well, especially the last couple of years,” she told the rest of the committee. “We are doing phenomenally well.”

Lisa Nolen, representing the South Dakota wing of Americans for Prosperity, urged the lawmakers to fulfill the commitment from 2016. She said the group favors reducing the size of government. “Sometimes having the tighter tax does that,” Nolen said.

Opposing the rollback were two K-12 groups, Associated School Boards of South Dakota and South Dakota Education Association, and the South Dakota Nurses Association.

School boards executive director Wade Pogany said the tax increase raised $107 million, with teachers getting $67 million. At the time, South Dakota had the lowest-paid teachers in the nation.

“The gallery was packed with people and the emails were coming in fast and furious,” Pogany recalled. He said it was the first permanent sales-tax increase since 1968.

“South Dakotans were OK with this,” Pogany said. “I think South Dakotans are still OK with that.” He warned that tough times would return and that budget reserves are one-time money. He said it’s easy to reduce a tax but hard to pass one, because a two-thirds majority is needed: “It took blood, sweat and tears, literally.”

Howard said the 6% increase that the governor has proposed in state aid to schools, state employees and Medicaid providers is more than most private-sector works will see. She said the 6% can be given while cutting the sales tax rate. “This is not an either-or situation,” she said.

Howard said taxpayers have to be kept in mind. “This is their money to begin with,” she said. “It should take blood, sweat and tears to pass increased taxes.”

Representative Linda Duba of Sioux Falls, the committee’s only Democrat, asked Howard about the revised revenue projections. Duba said she has “no confidence” in the 5% sales-tax growth that Howard assumed will occur from FY23 to FY24, after the appropriators had agreed on 0.3% growth from FY22 to FY23.

Pogany said South Dakota teacher salary on average moved up to 47th nationally but has since returned to 50th place. Representative Liz May, R-Kyle, fought against the 2016 tax increase and said the Partridge amendment helped get it through the House. “It’s a fiscally conservative movement, that’s what we were doing,” May said. She added, “I think it’s time we address this once again.”

May is a co-sponsor of the reduction legislation. So is Representative Tina Mulally, R-Rapid City, who called the two-step decrease “brilliant.” Mulally acknowledged, “I would rather have us just rip the Band-Aid off and do it.”

Another co-sponsor on the committee, Representative John Mills, R-Volga, said the Partridge amendment has been discussed every session since. Mills said there was “a promise” that the tax increase would be rolled back once the internet sales issue was worked out and he’s been “waiting for the day” to carry through. “We have got to do this now,” Mills said.

Duba cast the only vote against. She said the people emailing her “overwhelmingly” opposed the reduction. “They don’t want this rollback,” she said.

Representative Steven Haugaard, who’s challenging Noem for the Republican nomination for governor and is a co-sponsor of the reduction, said, “The fact is it was a promise that was woven into the fabric of this legislation.”

The Partridge amendment was a promise to get votes, according to Haugaard. “This is what got it over the line,” he said. “People expect us to do the right thing.”