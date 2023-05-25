FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two people died in a house explosion southeast of Fort Pierre Wednesday.

KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer was on the scene at the Antelope Creek area off of South Dakota 1806 Wednesday afternoon and saw at least one body being removed from what’s left of the home. Mercer reported the house is flattened and the explosion sent debris flying 50-to 100 yards in all directions.

The only thing left standing is some children’s playground equipment.

Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun confirms one adult died in the explosion. The identity of the second person is unclear as of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Three other people were taken to a hospital in Pierre including a man and two children.

“One of the neighbors called it in,” Rathbun told KELOLAND News. He says people who lived in the area heard the blast around 10:20 a.m., which destroyed the home.

At this point, the cause is unknown.

“That’s why the fire marshals are here now,” Rathbun said.

Stanley County officials tell us the state fire marshals office is investigating along with the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Rathbun says authorities are not suspecting foul play but they are still looking into the cause.

The emergency response included help from a number of local agencies including Hughes, Hyde and Stanley Counties.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more details.