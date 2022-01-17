PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The House Committee, deciding whether to recommend the impeachment of attorney general Jason Ravnsborg, met in Pierre on Monday.

It’s the first of three meetings this week, where the group will be learning more about a deadly crash in September of 2020.

Ravnsborg was driving a car that struck and killed Joe Boever, who was walking on the shoulder of US 14, near Highmore.

Tuesday and Wednesday, committee members will hear testimony from witnesses including investigators and crash reconstruction expert.

A lawyer for the Attorney General pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors.

KELOLAND News will be at the capitol to bring you coverage on-air and online.