DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Extremely cold temperatures provided extra challenges for crews battling a fire in Deadwood.

The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department said it happened in the area of West Main Street on Tuesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from the roof and laundry room. Firefighters contained the fire by spraying it down with water.

Photos courtesy of the Deadwood Fire Department

The department posted these pictures from the fire. Ice could be seen forming on a fire extinguisher due to the cold temperatures. Officials say many hoses were also freezing.