MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Meade County have seized several animals in connection with a neglect case.

Horses and donkeys were taken from a home along Eagle Ranch Road in Box Elder.

The sheriff’s office said the owner, Tamara Lile, was cited earlier this month for allowing an animal to suffer.

A plan was developed to make sure the animals were taken care of. However, investigators said a follow-up revealed the animals were still not being cared for, even though resources were available.

Charges are pending.