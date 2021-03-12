RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ordered the state to grant a man whose lower leg was amputated as a result of a work injury permanent and total disability benefits.
Steven Billman was working at Clarke Machine when he cut his foot on a metal shaving in February 2015.
His foot became infected and surgeons at Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls had to amputate his right leg just below the knee.
The state labor department granted temporary, partial disability payments for Billman, who eventually appealed to a Hughes County judge who ruled he was not unemployable.
The high court this week disagreed and ordered full disability status.
High court orders full disability for S.D. worker whose lost limb
