Helicopter rescues injured hiker in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota National Guard helicopter was used to rescue an injured hiker from Mount Baldy in the Black Hills on Thursday.
The 21-year-old counselor for Camp Judson lost her footing and fell on her knee, possibly with a compound fracture. The woman was no longer able to walk, and she was at a remote location atop a granite outcropping.
Keystone Ambulance Service asked for help from South Dakota National Guard Hoist Operations.
Pennington County authorities say the Guard helicopter lifted the woman to safety around 10:30 a.m.
