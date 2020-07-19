Health officials: No outbreak from Trump’s Rushmore visit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — South Dakota health officials say it doesn’t appear the July 3 Mount Rushmore fireworks extravaganza attended by President Donald Trump and more than 7,000 revelers turned into a hotbed of coronavirus infections, either among South Dakotans or out-of-state tourists.

Most of the thousands who attended the celebration came from outside South Dakota. Most were unmasked and didn’t socially distance.

Almost two weeks after the event, officials from the South Dakota Department of Health said Thursday that they have no outbreaks from the event to report.

The Department of Health says it’s encouraging people to wear masks, but not to expect a state-backed requirement anytime soon.