Health officials confirm 93 more cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, brings state total to 1,635

South Dakota News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 93 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,635.

Union County is reporting one additional case of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to six.

Health officials said that 74 people have been hospitalized, seven deaths, and 646 recovered from the virus.

The deaths in the state from COVID-19 are from five men and two women in the following counties:

  • Minnehaha: three
  • Beadle: two
  • McCook: one
  • Pennington: one

DOH mentions that there are 10,427 negative tests and zero tests that are pending.

Health officials said that 892 men and 743 women have the virus in these age groups:

  • 0-19 years: 94
  • 20-29 years: 312
  • 30-39 years: 382
  • 40-49 years: 336
  • 50-59 years: 300 with two deaths
  • 60-69 years: 155 with two deaths
  • 70-79 years: 26 with one death
  • 80+ years: 30 with two deaths

For the full list of all the positive, negative, and recovered cases in South Dakota, see below.

CountyTotal Positive CasesTotal Negative CasesTotal Cases Recovered
Aurora1331
Beadle2115919
Bennett0100
Bon Homme4863
Brookings92699
Brown2039611
Brule0350
Buffalo070
Butte0130
Campbell070
Charles Mix4623
Clark1441
Clay51004
Codington1336212
Corson171
Custer0130
Davison32413
Day0420
Deuel1571
Dewey0190
Douglas0210
Edmunds0180
Fall River191
Faulk1141
Grant0300
Gregory0280
Haakon0100
Hamlin2461
Hand0180
Hanson0180
Harding010
Hughes51984
Hutchinson2692
Hyde171
Jackson030
Jerauld4244
Jones040
Kingsbury0530
Lake3842
Lawrence9579
Lincoln9098247
Lyman2152
Marshall1331
McCook3742
McPherson0110
Meade1501
Mellette0100
Miner1160
Minnehaha13624236455
Moody1680
Oglala Lakota1211
Pennington103186
Perkins000
Potter0270
Roberts4714
Sanborn3311
Spink3772
Stanley0290
Sully1121
Todd1321
Tripp0490
Turner61093
Union6993
Walworth5233
Yankton2335320
Ziebach030
Unassigned*010040

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

  • Wash their hands often
  • Avoid close contact
  • Stay home if sick
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Clean and disinfect
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories