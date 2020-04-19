Health officials confirm 93 more cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, brings state total to 1,635

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 93 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,635.
Union County is reporting one additional case of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to six.
Health officials said that 74 people have been hospitalized, seven deaths, and 646 recovered from the virus.
The deaths in the state from COVID-19 are from five men and two women in the following counties:
- Minnehaha: three
- Beadle: two
- McCook: one
- Pennington: one
DOH mentions that there are 10,427 negative tests and zero tests that are pending.
Health officials said that 892 men and 743 women have the virus in these age groups:
- 0-19 years: 94
- 20-29 years: 312
- 30-39 years: 382
- 40-49 years: 336
- 50-59 years: 300 with two deaths
- 60-69 years: 155 with two deaths
- 70-79 years: 26 with one death
- 80+ years: 30 with two deaths
For the full list of all the positive, negative, and recovered cases in South Dakota, see below.
|County
|Total Positive Cases
|Total Negative Cases
|Total Cases Recovered
|Aurora
|1
|33
|1
|Beadle
|21
|159
|19
|Bennett
|0
|10
|0
|Bon Homme
|4
|86
|3
|Brookings
|9
|269
|9
|Brown
|20
|396
|11
|Brule
|0
|35
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|Butte
|0
|13
|0
|Campbell
|0
|7
|0
|Charles Mix
|4
|62
|3
|Clark
|1
|44
|1
|Clay
|5
|100
|4
|Codington
|13
|362
|12
|Corson
|1
|7
|1
|Custer
|0
|13
|0
|Davison
|3
|241
|3
|Day
|0
|42
|0
|Deuel
|1
|57
|1
|Dewey
|0
|19
|0
|Douglas
|0
|21
|0
|Edmunds
|0
|18
|0
|Fall River
|1
|9
|1
|Faulk
|1
|14
|1
|Grant
|0
|30
|0
|Gregory
|0
|28
|0
|Haakon
|0
|10
|0
|Hamlin
|2
|46
|1
|Hand
|0
|18
|0
|Hanson
|0
|18
|0
|Harding
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes
|5
|198
|4
|Hutchinson
|2
|69
|2
|Hyde
|1
|7
|1
|Jackson
|0
|3
|0
|Jerauld
|4
|24
|4
|Jones
|0
|4
|0
|Kingsbury
|0
|53
|0
|Lake
|3
|84
|2
|Lawrence
|9
|57
|9
|Lincoln
|90
|982
|47
|Lyman
|2
|15
|2
|Marshall
|1
|33
|1
|McCook
|3
|74
|2
|McPherson
|0
|11
|0
|Meade
|1
|50
|1
|Mellette
|0
|10
|0
|Miner
|1
|16
|0
|Minnehaha
|1362
|4236
|455
|Moody
|1
|68
|0
|Oglala Lakota
|1
|21
|1
|Pennington
|10
|318
|6
|Perkins
|0
|0
|0
|Potter
|0
|27
|0
|Roberts
|4
|71
|4
|Sanborn
|3
|31
|1
|Spink
|3
|77
|2
|Stanley
|0
|29
|0
|Sully
|1
|12
|1
|Todd
|1
|32
|1
|Tripp
|0
|49
|0
|Turner
|6
|109
|3
|Union
|6
|99
|3
|Walworth
|5
|23
|3
|Yankton
|23
|353
|20
|Ziebach
|0
|3
|0
|Unassigned*
|0
|1004
|0
The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.
Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.
To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.
- Siouxland District Health Department
- South Dakota Department of Health
- Iowa Department of Public Health
- Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization