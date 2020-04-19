Health officials confirm 93 more cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, brings state total to 1,635

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 93 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,635.

Union County is reporting one additional case of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to six.

Health officials said that 74 people have been hospitalized, seven deaths, and 646 recovered from the virus.

The deaths in the state from COVID-19 are from five men and two women in the following counties:

Minnehaha: three

Beadle: two

McCook: one

Pennington: one

DOH mentions that there are 10,427 negative tests and zero tests that are pending.

Health officials said that 892 men and 743 women have the virus in these age groups:

0-19 years: 94

20-29 years: 312

30-39 years: 382

40-49 years: 336

50-59 years: 300 with two deaths

60-69 years: 155 with two deaths

70-79 years: 26 with one death

80+ years: 30 with two deaths

For the full list of all the positive, negative, and recovered cases in South Dakota, see below.

County Total Positive Cases Total Negative Cases Total Cases Recovered Aurora 1 33 1 Beadle 21 159 19 Bennett 0 10 0 Bon Homme 4 86 3 Brookings 9 269 9 Brown 20 396 11 Brule 0 35 0 Buffalo 0 7 0 Butte 0 13 0 Campbell 0 7 0 Charles Mix 4 62 3 Clark 1 44 1 Clay 5 100 4 Codington 13 362 12 Corson 1 7 1 Custer 0 13 0 Davison 3 241 3 Day 0 42 0 Deuel 1 57 1 Dewey 0 19 0 Douglas 0 21 0 Edmunds 0 18 0 Fall River 1 9 1 Faulk 1 14 1 Grant 0 30 0 Gregory 0 28 0 Haakon 0 10 0 Hamlin 2 46 1 Hand 0 18 0 Hanson 0 18 0 Harding 0 1 0 Hughes 5 198 4 Hutchinson 2 69 2 Hyde 1 7 1 Jackson 0 3 0 Jerauld 4 24 4 Jones 0 4 0 Kingsbury 0 53 0 Lake 3 84 2 Lawrence 9 57 9 Lincoln 90 982 47 Lyman 2 15 2 Marshall 1 33 1 McCook 3 74 2 McPherson 0 11 0 Meade 1 50 1 Mellette 0 10 0 Miner 1 16 0 Minnehaha 1362 4236 455 Moody 1 68 0 Oglala Lakota 1 21 1 Pennington 10 318 6 Perkins 0 0 0 Potter 0 27 0 Roberts 4 71 4 Sanborn 3 31 1 Spink 3 77 2 Stanley 0 29 0 Sully 1 12 1 Todd 1 32 1 Tripp 0 49 0 Turner 6 109 3 Union 6 99 3 Walworth 5 23 3 Yankton 23 353 20 Ziebach 0 3 0 Unassigned* 0 1004 0

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.