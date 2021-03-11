Health officials confirm 1st cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed on Thursday that the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K. variant of COVID-19, has been detected in the state.

Health officials reported the findings were verified by an out-of-state commercial laboratory. So far, the DOH said there have been two cases identified cases of the variant, and neither patient was hospitalized and both have since recovered.

“This variant is something our Department and partners have been closely monitoring,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “I continue to encourage South Dakotans to practice good hygiene, get tested if they produce COVID-like symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as your turn becomes available.”

Health officials said the current COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against the COVID-19 variant.