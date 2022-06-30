SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A grassroots health care organization wants to put the abortion issue on the ballot in South Dakota.

Dakotans for Health has developed language for a potential constitutional ballot measure, which if passed by state voters would make South Dakota’s near-total ban on abortion less restrictive. The proposed language says the state may regulate or prohibit abortion after the second trimester, except when necessary to preserve the life or physical or emotional health of a pregnant woman.

State law currently bans abortions except to save the life of the mother.

The state attorney general’s office is reviewing the potential constitutional amendment language.