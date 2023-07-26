HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford chiropractor and coach is accused of rape and sexual contact with a teenage girl under his care.

31-year-old Joel Martens serves as a chiropractor at a ChiroSport clinic. Court documents say he also helped coach the West Central track and field team, and that’s how he came in contact with the alleged victim more than two years ago.

“He was arrested for one count of rape in the fourth degree and seven counts of sexual contact with a person under 18 by a person of authority,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Zachary Cegelske said Tuesday.

Along with being a chiropractor, authorities say Martens also worked with student-athletes in the area.

In May of 2021, the victim was 15 years old. Court documents say Martens was spotting her at Lemke’s Fitness and Training in Hartford. That’s when court papers say he first used his hands to penetrate her during her workout. The victim later told investigators she was too shocked to report it.

Later that year, the affidavit says Martens began texting her.

Then in March of 2022 the victim was treated by Martens at the ChiroSport clinic in Hartford. That’s when court documents say Martens began using his fingers to penetrate the then 16-year-old over the course of five appointments.

The texting continued after these appointments and in April of 2022, Martens began scheduling her appointments when his administrative assistant was out of the office. The affidavit says that’s when he began having sex with the girl and she estimates over the next year, they had sex more than 100 times during appointments and twice at his home when his wife was gone.

Because of his work with kids, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Martens to come forward.

Joel Martens

Martens appeared in court Tuesday, looking down as the judge set his bond at $250,000 cash only. If he’s released, he can have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

According to the ChiroSport website, Martens also worked as the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Sioux Falls. But USF tells us he worked in a ‘very part time basis’ and hasn’t been an employee there for more than three years.

KELOLAND News reached out to ChiroSport, PC for reaction to the charges. An office manager shared the following statement: