Harrisburg orchard opens under new ownership

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is now open for the fall season, and is under new ownership.

Country Apple Orchard features thousands of apple trees on 50 acres of land just south of Sioux Falls. Katie and Greg Jones are the orchard’s new owners.

“This area is developing very quickly and with the two cities meshing together and a lot of developments happening here in Harrisburg right now, we really wanted to preserve the apple orchard and everything the apple orchard provides for the community,” Country Apple Orchard Owner Katie Jones said.

The Joneses took over care of the orchard last winter, just in time for this summer’s drought.

“Earlier in the season was definitely harder on the trees. End of summer, fall we’ve had a lot of great rain which has helped the apples finish their end of season or get ready for picking portion, so that has really helped,” Jones said.

The orchard offers more than just apples. There’s a long list of activities at the weekly fall festival, where you can put your skills to the test on the apple cannon range.

“They’re just a hit with adults and kids. They’re very powerful and it’s just a surprise for everybody. I think the zip lines will be a huge hit for people as well. We get a lot of great comments about animals, people love animals, and we have some unique animals in our petting zoo as well,” Jones said.

The orchard is also working with local businesses, including Stensland Family Farms.

“They actually made some new ice cream for us called Country Apple Crisp that we are selling in pints here at our country store,” Country Apple Orchard Manager Yung Ring said.

Manager Yung Ring has been bringing her kids to the orchard for 16 years.

“The idea of having that family attraction has always been there for us, but now with the Joneses taking over they’re making it a much bigger affair where when you come out you’re not just going to spend an hour, you’re basically going to spend almost a day here,” Ring said.

Country Apple Orchard is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in September and October. You must purchase a ticket to enter the festival portion of the orchard.