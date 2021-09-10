Hand sanitizer fails arsonist, Sioux Falls police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars tonight accused of setting a tree on fire in western Sioux Falls.

Last night, officers were called to an area near Lake Lorraine for a tree that was on fire — authorities say they found a gas can next to the tree. Not long after, police received a call of someone trying to set a bush on fire nearby. Investigators believe the suspect was trying to use hand sanitizer to start the fire.

“It didn’t start on fire, the stuff he was using to try to start it melted the plastic on that,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Daniel Brisbin faces charges of reckless burning, burglary, and intentional damage to property.