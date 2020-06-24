Habitat stamp to be required when applying for hunting or fishing license in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Outdoor enthusiasts in South Dakota can expect to pay more for their licenses in the near future. A law passed during this year’s legislative session, and it requires people who apply for hunting and fishing licenses to also pay for a habitat stamp.

The stamp will be required for anyone 18-years-old and older. The stamp will be a charge of $10 to residents and $25 to non-residents. The law goes into effect on July 1.

Legislators added the new stamp requirement in order to raise funds for more habitat in the state.

“The key to abundant wildlife is habitat,” said Department Secretary Kelly Hepler. “The money raised from this stamp is going to directly benefit our wildlife and all individuals who love the outdoors in South Dakota.”

The habitat stamp will not be required for one-day hunting or fishing license, youth hunting license, private shooting preserve license, Hunt for Habitat entries, landowner hunting license, preference points, or to purchase a park entrance license or camping reservation.