Guilty plea entered in 2018 fatal shooting on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 2018 has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in federal court.

Twenty-one-year-old Palani Bull Bear was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Brycee Red Owl during a confrontation in Kyle.

Television station KOTA-TV reports Bull Bear pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to voluntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Court documents say that during the conflict, Bull Bear fired two shots, killing Red Owl and also fired two shots at Colin Gregg, striking the horse he was riding.

