Groups pushing South Dakota pot legalization report cash advantage

by: , Argus Leader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The groups pushing for South Dakota to legalize marijuana in the November election have a large cash advantage over opponents of the proposal as the campaigns enter their final days.

The Argus Leader reports that a pair of committees pushing for recreational and medical marijuana ballot measures have raised a combined $787,270, according to campaign finance reports filed this week.

A group opposing recreational marijuana reported raising about one-fifth of that, with its contributions totaling just under $130,000.

South Dakota voters will decide on two marijuana proposals this year – a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational cannabis and a program for medical marijuana.

