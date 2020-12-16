Group facing charges for attempt at South Dakota homeless camp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say six people accused of setting up a Rapid City homeless camp without the proper requirements and obstructing law enforcement are facing city and state charges.

Daniel Yazzie, Mark Tilsen Jr., Hermus Bettelyoun, James Pipe On Head, Mary Frooman and Carrie Middletent were all charged by the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office with obstructing police officers.

Frooman and Middletent were also charged with resisting arrest.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the six people were later charged by the Rapid City Attorney’s Office with breaking three Rapid City codes related to trespassing and failing to obtain the needed permits in flood plain zones.

Supporters say they are being criminalized for helping people.