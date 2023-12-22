SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The newest addition to the Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has his tux on for his special welcoming.

“Sammy” Sammons is the new kid on the block in the Humboldt penguin colony at the GPZ.

Maya, Sammy’s mom, laid multiple eggs this spring. Sammy’s egg was given to Pippa and partner Quince to adopt and incubate being the couple previously raised two chicks at the zoo. Sammy was born in July and now has two bothers Rico and Paco to waddle and swim with.

Sammy’s last name originated from the Sammons Financial team in Sioux Falls which won the naming rights during a live auction. The company is a big supporter and contributor to the zoo.

Sammy will be honored in January as the GPZ kicks off its’ “Penguin of the Month.

