SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is in the process of vaccinating its most susceptible animals against the coronavirus.

A global animal health company, Zoetis, has developed an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 and is working with zoos across the country to distribute its limited supply to vaccinate the most at-risk species as soon as possible.

Great Plains veterinary staff worked closely with zookeepers to deliver the first dose of the vaccine to many of the species considered at risk, including primates and large cats.

Zoo officials have administered 57 vaccine shots in just over a week.

All animals that received the first dose, will get a second dose in about three weeks.