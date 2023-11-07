SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Butterfly House & Aquarium and Great Plains Zoo are joining in a conservation partnership with Minnesota-based Seeds of Change Research.

Seeds of Change is a nonprofit focusing on immersive research experiences in Costa Rica for high school students in grades 9-12.

The public is invited to learn more at an upcoming informational session on Wednesday, November 15 from 6-7 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Great Plains Zoo Education Center.

Pictures of Seeds of Change research program

Students who complete a Seeds of Change research program can earn three college credits through Seeds of Change’s partnership with Augustana University.

Earlier this year, Butterfly House & Aquarium Director Michelle Coley visited SOC’s research facility in Costa Rica, participating in the program alongside a group of Harrisburg High School students.

“If you have a student who’s serious about science, who aspires to make the next medical breakthrough or is just fascinated by the natural world and wants to experience it firsthand before college, Seeds of Change provides that and more,” said Coley.

Seeds of Change also has a program for teachers interested in leading work in bioprospecting labs at their own high schools.

Learn more about research opportunities during the summer of 2024 at the zoo informational session and about Seeds of Change at SOCResearch.org.