SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This time last year, we had seen lots of snow. But this winter has been warmer and dryer.

The lack of colder temps has caused Great Bear Ski Valley in eastern Sioux Falls to push opening dates to next year: the latest they have ever opened.

Last year at this time, there were skiers and snowboarders heading down the slopes here at Great Bear Ski Valley, but this winter has been a different story.

The Hammer brothers have been coming to Great Bear for the last 8 years and were in today getting season passes.

“There hasn’t been snow. It’s just been warm throughout the year, and I wish it would have opened earlier because we would have been here skiing,” 15-year-old Adam Hammer said.

General Manager Dan Grider says they and others will have to wait a little while longer.

“That’s been delayed now to perhaps January 5th. You know, it’s all Mother Nature dependent. It looks like we should be able to start blowing some snow this weekend, which is what we’ve been waiting for,” Grider said.

There are a record number of season pass holders: more than 1600. With so many holders, the start of the season will look a little different.

“We’re bringing back our season pass Sundays. So on Sunday nights from 6 pm to 8:30 pm, it’s gonna be Season Pass holders and employees only… When we do get open, it will be with limited runs. So we’re gonna have a capacity on those day tickets. But season pass holders are welcome, anytime.” Alexa Jerstad, director of communications said.

Either way, the Hammer brothers say they’re ready to hit the slopes.

“It’s just such a relaxing place to be. Once you’re on the hill, there’s nothing like it,” 13-year-old Kayen Hammer said.

Grider says they will be posting updates on their website.