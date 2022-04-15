RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — A Pennington County grand jury has indicted a man on a second-degree murder charge stemming from a shooting at a Rapid City hotel last month.

Nineteen-year-old Myron Pourier was shot at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19 and died from his injuries April 3.

Quincy Bear Robe, also 19, was arrested the day of the shooting after investigators interviewed witnesses. He originally was charged with aggravated assault and committing a felony with a firearm.

The firearm charge still stands, but the assault charge has now been upgraded to murder.

After the incident, the owner of the hotel allegedly posted on Facebook that they could “no longer allow” Native Americans to enter her business. Community leaders spoke out against the statement.

Robe’s criminal case preliminary hearing was canceled after the grand jury made an indictment.

Laila Freeman contributed to this report.