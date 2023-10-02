CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — With harvest season getting underway here in KELOLAND….an area fire department is sending out a reminder about grain bin safety.

The Chancellor Community Fire Department says crews were called to an area north of town for a man trapped in a grain bin. Officials say the man was in waist-deep corn when the call came in Sunday afternoon.

In the 5 minutes it took crews to get on the scene, he had sunk to his chest and neck. Crews were able to get corn away from the man and get him out around an hour later.

Due to his age and exhaustion, the man was flown to a local hospital for observation.

Some things authorities want people to keep in mind when it comes to farm safety are to make sure someone knows where you are and to Call 9-1-1 as soon as possible.